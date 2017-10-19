Goodlatte: more and stronger border walls needed, but not everywhere

October 19th, 2017 | Written by:

Rep. Bob Goodlatte

Congressman Bob Goodlatte says he has learned a lot more about border wall possibilities during a visit this week to the U.S.-Mexico border. Goodlatte chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration laws. Goodlatte led a bipartisan committee delegation to the Rio Grande River in Texas — and to the San Diego area, just across from heavily-populated Tijuana. They looked at prototypes of walls that might go up along more parts of the border. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-19 Goodlatte-Wall Wrap_WEB

