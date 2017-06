The people behind Floyd Fest – Across the Way Productions – are bringing the “Giant Jam Sandwich” with six bands to Elmwood Park tomorrow. The headliner is an instrumental group, New York-based “Tauk” (Tawk). Matt Jalbert is the guitarist. He spoke to us during an appearance at Floyd Fest several years ago. Across the Way Productions is also bringing country act Montgomery Gentry to Elmwood Park on June 9th.

