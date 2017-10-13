Garrett: Trump isn’t disabling ACA – it’s disabling itself

October 13th, 2017 | Written by:

Republican Congressman Tom Garrett says President Trump has every reason to take steps that may effectively disable the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare”. Critics say ceasing federal subsidy payments to health insurers will cause a spike in premiums, but Garrett says the ACA has crippled and disabled itself through increasingly high premiums and deductibles:

10-13 Garrett Bite1-WEB

Garrett spoke live on The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is more of our conversation:

10-13 Garrett Live-WEB

 

