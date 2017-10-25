Garland invites constituents to meet him over a cup of coffee

October 25th, 2017 | Written by:

John Garland

Almost since he took office Roanoke City Council member John Garland has been meeting with constituents over a cup of coffee. Twice a month at 16 West Marketplace on Church Avenue – on the second Wednesday of the month at 9am and the fourth Wednesday at 5pm, Garland invites Roanokers to stop by.  Garland says 10 to 12 people show up to ask questions on a regular basis; he’d like to have a bigger audience. The next “Coffee and Chat with John” is tonight at 16 West Marketplace.

