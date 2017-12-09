Franklin Co. authorities investigating fatal stabbing in Rocky Mount

From Press Release: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the murder of Cordarious Immanuel Wright, age 27, of Rocky Mount, VA. On 12/8/2017 at approximately 10:00 PM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call to the 200 block of Samuel Ln. in Rocky Mount on a report of a stabbing. Family members placed the call to 9-1-1. Witnesses advised that Amanda Marie Harper was the suspect and she had left the scene on foot. Deputies arrived within minutes and found Amanda Harper walking on Samuel Ln. Deputies and EMS units responded to the residence and found the victim, Cordarious Wright, inside the residence with a stab wound. Wright died at the scene from a stab wound to the chest. Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, Harper was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Harper is currently being held in the Franklin County jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when available. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call Investigations Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.