Former VT tennis player walks back to Tech — and across the country — after brain tumor recovery

A former Virginia Tech tennis player is now walking across the country in hopes of inspiring others. It comes after a brain tumor radically changed his life, leaving him so weak that walking 15 minutes a day was all he could do. Sebastien Jacques has recovered from surgery, and he is walking through our region this way on his way to Tech — and then to California — in hopes of inspiring hope in others facing difficult circumstances. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for Sebastien Jacques’ 5,000 km walk web site