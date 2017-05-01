Former VT tennis player walks back to Tech — and across the country — after brain tumor recovery

May 1st, 2017 | Written by:

Sebastien Jacques

A former Virginia Tech tennis player is now walking across the country in hopes of inspiring others. It comes after a brain tumor radically changed his life, leaving him so weak that walking 15 minutes a day was all he could do. Sebastien Jacques has recovered from surgery, and he is walking through our region this way on his way to Tech — and then to California — in hopes of inspiring hope in others facing difficult circumstances. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

05-01 Cross Country Walk Wrap2-WEB

Click here for Sebastien Jacques’ 5,000 km walk web site

