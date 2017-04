Two prominent Roanokers are helping to form what they call a non-partisan organization that will help fight climate change. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

4-27 Climate Lobby Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear much more about the Citizen’s Climate Lobby (an extended conversation with WFIR’s Gene Marrano (speaking with Joy Sylvester-Johnson and Michael Duval):

4-27 Climate Lobby-Longer Listen-WEB