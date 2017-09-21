Former Carilion nurse sentenced for tampering with opioid syringe

A 28-year-old former Carilion Clinic nurse will spend 18 months in prison for taking a syringe, full of the opioid fentanyl, from a drug cart while on the clock. Kevin Carter of Roanoke allegedly replaced the syringe with an empty one. Coworkers reported the December 2016 incident was reported to supervisors.

From the Department of Justice: ABINGDON, VIRGINIA – A registered nurse, who worked at a medical facility in Roanoke, Va., was sentenced today in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdonfor tampering with a consumer product, namely fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney Rick A.

Mountcastle announced today.

Kevin Carter, 28, of Roanoke, previously pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, fentanyl, that affects interstate or foreign commerce, with reckless disregard for the risk that another person be placed in danger of death or bodily injury. Today in District Court, Carter was sentenced

to imprisonment for a term of 18 months.

On or about December 15, 2016, Carter tampered with liquid syringes of fentanyl by removing a

syringe of liquid fentanyl from the anesthesia cart in an operating room for his own use and replacing the

stolen syringe with another syringe, labeled fentanyl, which contained no fentanyl.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of

Criminal Investigations with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of

Health Professions. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United

States.