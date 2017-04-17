Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is this weekend

April 17th, 2017 | Written by:

The homestretch is here for the Blue Ridge Marathon and related races this weekend. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has an update:

4-17 BRM Update Wrap#1-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test