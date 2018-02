Its appearance at the Taubman was delayed by months after it was stolen – but finally the “Flower Bomber” makes its debut in the museum’s 3-story atrium today. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

2-8 Flower Bomber Wrap#1-WEB

click below to hear our in-studio conversation with Taubman executive director Cindy Petersen:

2-2 Cindy Petersen In Studio