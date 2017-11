Five more Sears/Kmart stores to close in Virginia

Four more Kmarts and one Sears store are about to close in Virginia, including Kmarts in Lynchburg, Danville and Abingdon. Parent company Sears holdings says it is closing unprofitable stores as it transforms its business model. The stores will remain open through the holiday season, but liquidation sales will begin as soon as next week

Kmart 4715 Nine Mile Road Richmond

Kmart 300 Towne Centre Drive Abingdon

Kmart 3311 Riverside Drive Danville

Kmart 2315 Wards Road Lynchburg

Sears 114 Southpark Circle Colonial Hts

(Continue reading for the full company statement.)

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members. The company on Thursday, November 2 informed associates at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores in late January 2018.“It’s important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores. Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as November 9 at these closing stores.”