Five charged with Bedford Pawn break-in; four are connected to Lynchburg gun store burglary

Five juveniles were charged today with breaking into a Bedford pawn shop last week, and authorities say four of them were also involved with Monday morning’s burglary at a Lynchburg gun store. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says burglars broke in the front door at Bedford Pawn last Thursday, but they didn’t take anything before leaving. The five are now in juvenile detention.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On Tuesday August 2, 2017. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged five Lynchburg juveniles with the burglary of Bedford Pawn that occurred on Thursday July 27, 2017. The juveniles are being held in the Lynchburg Detention Center. Four of the five individuals were involved in the Lynchburg Arms burglary that occurred on Monday morning.