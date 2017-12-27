Fitzpatrick: VMT finances in much better shape now, but still not ideal

December 27th, 2017 | Written by:

VMT photo

Virginia Museum of Transportation executive director Bev Fitzpatrick says as he prepares to retire, the museum is in much better financial shape than when he arrived but still facing challenges. Fitzpatrick was brought on board to lead the VMT in 2006, and by every account, it was in a dire financial position at the time. Fitzpatrick says its finances are now stable, thanks in large part to attendance that has more than quadrupled in that time. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

12-27 Fitzpatrick Wrap2-WEB

 

