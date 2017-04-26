Fitzpatrick: 611’s future success may depend on securing new routes to and from new cities

Virginia Museum of Transportation Executive Director Bev Fitzpatrick says the restored Norfolk and Western 611 locomotive will probably have to run excursions to new places and from different cities in future years if those excursions are to remain effective museum fund-raisers. On another matter, Fitzpatrick says plans for a local passenger excursion route along the Roanoke River, one not pulled by the 611, are progressing, but they still face obstacles that include the structural condition of a rail trestle across from Smith Park. Fitzpatrick spoke with us live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News:

04-26 Fitzpatrick Live