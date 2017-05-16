Fire officials: damage is too extreme to determine cause of overnight house fire

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue officials say they are unable to determine what started a house fire overnight because the fire damage is extreme and includes the collapse of the roof and floor. Firefighters were summoned to the 4100 block of Rutrough Road, near Explore Park, around 4:30 am, and they arrived to find the single-story fully involved. Nobody was home at the time, and no injuries are reported. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

(Continue reading for the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue news release.)

May 16, 2017 (ROANOKE COUNTY)—Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Rutrough Road at just after 4:30 this morning for a reported structure fire. When firefighters first arrived on scene they reported a single story wood-framed structure fully involved in flames. The incident commander advised all personnel to only fight this fire from the outside because of the potential of collapse. Crews from city station 11, Mount Pleasant, Vinton and Clearbrook had the fire under control after about 45 minutes. The resident was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Fire investigators have ruled this fire as “undetermined” because of the extreme fire damage and collapse of the roof and floor. The home is considered a total lost with damage estimates at $75,000.