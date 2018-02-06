Fight leads to Roanoke stabbing

Roanoke Police say two men got into a fight this afternoon at a home along the 700 block of Riverland Road, and that led to a stabbing. Officials say the victim was taken for hospital treatment; his name has not yet been released. Police say 23-year-old Anthony Gray was also taken for hospital treatment, and he is charged with the stabbing.

From Roanoke City Police: On February 6, 2018 at 12:52 p.m. Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Riverland Road to the report of a stabbing. Officers located an adult male with stab wounds to his abdomen. The male was conscious and talking, and was transported to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers arrested Aaron Anthony Paul Gray at the scene for stabbing the male after the two got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. Gray and the victim knew each other prior to this incident. Gray, age 23 of Roanoke, was transported to the Roanoke City Jail where he was charged with Malicious Wounding and held without bond.