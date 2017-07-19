Festival of New Works returns this weekend

Hollins University will host the “Festival of New Works” this weekend to showcase plays written by students from the Playwright’s Lab. Professionals from the industry will be present to view the staged readings. The “Hollins Festival of New Works” will begin this Friday evening and run through Sunday at Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage. Admission is free but advance tickets are required through Brown Paper Tickets-dot-com. Todd Ristau (Ris-taw), program director for the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins, says the festival is not about being scouted despite the professional audience.

