Ray Ferris made it official this afternoon – he will run for a third term on Roanoke City Council in May. It will be as an independent candidate again – Ferris (pictured) says there is no room for partisan politics in local government. Ferris first ran as a Democrat in 2010. The attorney-by-trade cites the progress Roanoke has made and says the city “is on the right path.”

