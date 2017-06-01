Female pedestrian killed after struck by two vehicles on Orange Avenue

Roanoke Police say a female pedestrian was killed last night when she was struck by two vehicles along the 1400 block of Orange Avenue. Officials say 45-year-old Tameshia Leftwich-Davis stepped onto the roadway and was struck by an eastbound ban and westbound car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there is no evidence that either driver was impaired.

From Roanoke City Police: On May 31, 2017 at 9:17 pm officers responded to the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as Tameshia Nichole Leftwich-Davis, age 45, of Roanoke, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Roanoke Fire EMS personnel. Members of the police department’s traffic fatality investigation team responded. The area of roadway where the incident took place was closed until approximately 2 am. At this time, witness statements and physical evidence indicates the victim stepped out in front of an eastbound Honda van. The victim was struck by the van, causing her to go into the westbound traffic lanes where she was struck by a Ford Taurus. Both drivers stopped at the scene. At this time, there’s no evidence that either driver was impaired. The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.