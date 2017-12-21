Female jail inmate dies; cause not yet determined

UPDATE from Roanoke County Police: Candace Leah Devendorf, age 31, of Roanoke was being held with a $2,000 bond on charges out of Roanoke County General District Court. Ms. Devendorf was booked into the Roanoke County/Salem Jail on Tuesday, December 19 at approximately 9:00 p.m., following arrest by the Roanoke County Police Department, and was arraigned the next day, December 20 with no change in bond.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, December 21, Ms. Devendorf was found unresponsive in her cell on the third floor of the Roanoke County‐Salem Jail. The deputy notified medical staff and CPR/lifesaving practices were immediately started, including AED application. The Salem Rescue Squad arrived on scene moments later and the subject was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m. The subject was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The results of the preliminary autopsy show no signs of trauma or injury; however, the exact cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology screening. The investigation is being handled by the Virginia State Police, per Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office policy.

