Federal appeals court likely to decide House of Delegates party control

Potential party control of the House of Delegates is still not certain just one day before the General Assembly begins this year’s session in Richmond. A federal appeals court must rule whether to hear an appeal from Democrats to order a new election for a Frederickburg-area seat — and whether to keep the certified Republican winner from being seated. That one seat is likely to be the party control decider. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

