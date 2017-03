A Roanoker who has been teaching women self-protection techniques since 20-12 has now put his thoughts into a new book that officially launches on Sunday. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

3-23 Fearless Book Wrap#2-WEB

Click below to hear much more from Logan Doughty about his new book, Fearless (speaking with WFIR’s Gene Marrano)

3-23 Fearless Book- Longer Listen-WEB