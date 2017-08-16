FBI establishes tip lines to report Charlottesville violence

From the FBI: Following the events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, the weekend of August 11-August 13, 2017, many citizens have proactively contacted law enforcement to provide information and video captured of possible criminal activities and persons during that time frame. Due to the volume of information that is being shared, the FBI established a tip-line and link for those who wish to voluntarily submit any photos, video or information surrounding these events.

Tip-Line Information: 1-800-CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324)

Select the option for “Recent Events in Charlottesville, Virginia”

Digital media tips webpage – https://www.fbi.gov/charlottesville

The Civil Rights Division, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Richmond Division of the FBI appreciate the assistance that has been provided thus far and encourages continued cooperation with law enforcement.

The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the deadly vehicular incident that occurred earlier Saturday morning. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and as this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time.”