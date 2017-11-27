Fatal shooting in Montgomery County; one dead, one charged

A Roanoke man is dead, and an Elliston man is charged with murder, after a fatal shooting in Montgomery County. The sheriff’s office says it occurred Friday in the Elliston area. They identify the victim as 37-year-old Christian Santana. Officials say 48-year-old Daniel Crimmins confessed at the scene to the shooting, and he is jailed without bond. No indication yet on what may have led to the shooting death.

News release: On November 24, 2017 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to Boggs Mountain Loop in the Elliston area of Montgomery County for a shooting. Deputies found 37 year old Christian Javier Santana of Roanoke with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Also on scene was 48 year old Daniel Crimmins of Elliston. Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed Mr. Crimmins and he confessed to shooting Mr. Santana. Daniel Crimmins was charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond. Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to pursue leads related to the case. No additional information is available at this time