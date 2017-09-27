Expert preaches “Mindfulness” at conference today

Living in the present as a better way to help make life decisions – that’s the concept behind “Mindfulness” and the subject of a conference at Mill Mountain Theatre today. Guest speaker George Mumford taught Mindfulness techniques to former NBA greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant; yesterday he spoke to young people at Patrick Henry High School and Roanoke College. Several hundred people attended today’s 4th annual Mindfulness Conference at Mill Mountain Theatre.

