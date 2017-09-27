Expert preaches “Mindfulness” at conference today

September 27th, 2017 | Written by:

Living in the present as a better way to help make life decisions – that’s the concept behind “Mindfulness” and the subject of a conference at Mill Mountain Theatre today. Guest speaker George Mumford taught Mindfulness techniques to former NBA greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant; yesterday he spoke to young people at Patrick Henry High School and Roanoke College. Several hundred people attended today’s 4th annual Mindfulness Conference at Mill Mountain Theatre.

9-27 Mumford #1

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test