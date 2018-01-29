Ex-Virginia state trooper sentenced in forgery case

January 29th, 2018 | Written by:

From Virginia State Police

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) – A former Virginia state trooper who admitted writing summonses for nonexistent offenses has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service.
Forty-three-year-old Johnny Godwin was originally charged with six felony counts of forging public records and signing names on three of them. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Godwin pleaded guilty on Friday to three downgraded misdemeanor charges of making false entry of records by an officer.
Defense attorney Christopher Voltin noted Godwin’s 20 years of “exemplary” service. He said he made a poor choice under pressure.
Judge Stephen Mahan barred Godwin from holding any office of honor or trust in the commonwealth. He also sentenced Godwin to 12 months for each misdemeanor count, but suspended the entire sentence.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test