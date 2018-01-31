Evington man wanted for shoplifting alcohol in Bedford Co. shopping center

From Press Release : Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen M. Sutphin, age 37, of Evington. The warrant charges him with shoplifting a bottle of alcohol from the ABC Store located in the Graves Mill Shopping Center on January 24, 2018. The warrant in a felony for third of subsequent offence of larceny.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.