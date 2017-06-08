Environmental groups sue over pipeline permitting decision

June 8th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Several environmental groups are suing the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality over part of the permitting process for two proposed natural gas pipelines.The Dominion Pipeline Monitoring Coalition, Bold Alliance and Preserve Craig Inc. filed suit this week in Richmond Circuit Court. They’re challenging an approval DEQ granted in April that allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct the broader of two types of water quality reviews for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines.The suit alleges, among other things, that DEQ “acted arbitrarily and capriciously in finding that water quality protection requirements would be met” under that process.DEQ spokesman Bill Hayden says the department has no comment.A spokesman for the Corps’ Norfolk District says the more “comprehensive” review process could still be used.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test