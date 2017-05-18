Ed Walker: Brewers from several countries take a look at former Valleydale building

Roanoke — and now Salem — developer Ed Walker says the new owners of the former Valleydale building in Salem are getting plenty of inquiries, especially from brewers. And those inquiries, he says, come from several countries and as far away as Europe. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

Walker spoke live Wednesday on The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full interview:

Walker’s group has created a web site specifically promoting the building for use as brewery. Click here to see it.