Early morning barn fire in Salem

From The Salem Fire & EMS Department : The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 235 South Yorkshire St. this morning at approximately 2:21 a.m. The first units arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found a barn fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 35 minutes, but it took several hours to extinguish it completely. In addition, the first units on the scene were able to protect a nearby business and extinguish another fire in an adjacent barn.

Approximately 24 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Tanker 3 & Battalion 1) responded to the call. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Tanker 9) stood by and handled additional calls while crews were on the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no damage estimate at this time.