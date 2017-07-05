Dumas Center has been sold

Throughout TAP’s ownership of the Dumas, the facility has operated at a loss, decreasing the amount of funds TAP has to address its mission to help individuals and families achieve economic and personal independence through education, employment, housing, and safe and healthy environments. During its ownership of the Dumas, TAP invested $821,574 of its own resources into the facility. Due to a confidentiality agreement regarding the sale, the new owners will not be named at this time. TAP believes that the new owners of the Dumas will keep the rich history of the Dumas alive so that the community will enjoy its presence for years to come.