Dumas Center has been sold
The Dumas Center has been sold: Earlier this year, Total Action for Progress decided to put the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development on the market for sale for $1.075 million based on an assessment of its current value. TAP is pleased that after widespread interest and several offers, an offer has been accepted that will allow TAP to get back to the business of making education, jobs, and safe places to live a reality for those in need.
Throughout TAP’s ownership of the Dumas, the facility has operated at a loss, decreasing the amount of funds TAP has to address its mission to help individuals and families achieve economic and personal independence through education, employment, housing, and safe and healthy environments. During its ownership of the Dumas, TAP invested $821,574 of its own resources into the facility. Due to a confidentiality agreement regarding the sale, the new owners will not be named at this time. TAP believes that the new owners of the Dumas will keep the rich history of the Dumas alive so that the community will enjoy its presence for years to come.