Drivers should expect possible icy and slick road conditions tomorrow

From VDOT : SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to expect possible icy and slick road conditions due to a wintry mix of precipitation of snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain that is anticipated to pass through southwestern Virginia on Monday, Jan. 8.

Due to low pavement temperatures, ice accumulation is possible particularly in the higher elevations. Icing may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps and shaded areas.

Air temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day on January 8, but pavement temperatures are low and may be slow to rise which will contribute to possible icy roads.

If temperatures rise today, VDOT crews will pre-treat roads ahead of this storm as it is expected to start as snow and transition to freezing rain.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.