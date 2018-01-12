Dream Bowl: top smaller-college players in Roanoke Valley

January 12th, 2018 | Written by:

The football season is not over at Salem Stadium. Some of the top smaller-college players are competing this weekend in games designed to celebrate their accomplishments — and in a few cases, give them a shot at the NFL. “Dream Bowl” organizers say about half the league’s teams have scouts and evaluators present, and a small number of the players are likely to be invited to NFL summer camps. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

01-12 Dream Bowl Wrap1-WEB

Click here for the Dream Bowl web site.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test