The downtown Roanoke Hampton Inn and Suites on Church Avenue celebrated its one-year anniversary today with a ribbon cutting. Director of sales Shay Bowman describes their typical customer as a business traveler; days earlier in the week are typically when they sell out all 120 rooms – but sometimes big events like concerts at Elmwood Park are the reason. “Locals” are also renting rooms at the Hampton Inn says Bowman – wedding parties are a major factor.

