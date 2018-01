Help Save the Next Girl founder Gil Harrington joined us live in studio this morning on WFIR to talk about Help Save the Next Girl – which she founded after her daughter Morgan Harrington was abducted and murdered in 2009. Harrington gave us an update on the organization and on the Docs for Morgan fundraising basketball game tomorrow night.

Here is our extended in-studio conversation:

