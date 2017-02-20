DMV: we hear you, and that’s why we changed on-line info on office wait times

Virginia DMV officials say they took a look at what similar departments in other states were doing before changing real-time wait information on the department’s web site. You now get information on the waits for each particular transaction at each office, rather than an average wait for all transactions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to access the DMV’s wait time information page. Enter your zip code, select the office on the map, then click the prompt for estimated wait times.