Djuna Osborne to run for Roanoke City Council

December 19th, 2017 | Written by:

Former House of Delegates candidate Djuna Osborne – who ran as a Democrat in the 17th District district but lost to Republican incumbent last month – announced this morning that she will now run for Roanoke City Council. Roanoke delegate Sam Rasoul introduced Osborne – a social worker – and called her candidacy “part of rebuilding the Democratic brand,” in Southwest Virginia. Osborne said schools, jobs and fighting the opioid crisis will be major issues during her campaign.

12-19 Djuna#1-WEB

