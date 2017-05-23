Developer Ed Walker: Salem is “awesome” and holds plenty of downtown residential promise

May 23rd, 2017 | Written by:

Salem City Council approved an incentive agreement last night to bring a new purpose and new life for the former West Salem Body Shop. Ed Walker and his partners will purchase the building for $160,000 and agree to spend up to $2 million to transform it into residential units and ground-floor commercial space. This is one of three Salem buildings Walker and his group have recently purchased, and as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Walker sees more such possibilities in Salem.

