Deschutes tasting room to open

Monday is the day – four years ahead of the scheduled opening of its east coast production facility, Deschutes Brewery will cut the ribbon on its tasting room at the corner of Market Street and Church Avenue – where Thelma’s Chicken and Waffles and other previous restaurants had been located. Nate Brocious is the Tours and Tasting Rooms Manager for the Oregon-based craft beer brewer. Speaking live on WFIR yesterday, he said the more the merrier when it comes to the recent “beer boom” in the Roanoke area. The tasting room opens at 5pm on Monday, after that it will be open from 1 to 9 every day of the week. They’ll also do some small-batch brewing there as well.

Click below to hear much more about the tasting room opening on Monday:

