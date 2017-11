Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says Democrats may have their best shot in decades next year to regain the 6th Congressional seat, but it is still a tall order. By example, when Virginians elected Ralph Northam last week by a nine-point margin statewide, more than 60% of the voters in the 6th District went for Ed Gillespie. Denton spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

