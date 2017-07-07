Democratic Party of Virginia names new director

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Democratic Party of Virginia has a new executive director a few months out from nationally watched elections. The party announced Thursday that former deputy director Chris Bolling is returning to run the organization. Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors and other state-level offices this year, and the contests are being closely watched as potential referendums on President Donald Trump. Bolling has worked on several Virginia campaigns in the last decade and was recently Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s political director. Northam is the Democratic nominee for governor.