Democratic candidate apologizes for Sept. 11 comparison

February 16th, 2017 | Written by:

Tom Perriello

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello is apologizing for comparing President Donald Trump’s victory to the attacks in the United States on Sept. 11.Perriello said Trump’s election was “a little bit like, you know, a political and constitutional September 11” during a recent campaign stop. The comments were recorded and posted in a video online.The former congressman apologized for the comparison Wednesday on Twitter and said he would not do it again.Perriello is facing Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the Democratic primary, set for June.Virginia’s 2017 gubernatorial race is gaining increasing national attention, as both Trump fans and critics want to use the contest as a referendum on the president’s first year in office.

