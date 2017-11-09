Democrat hopeful in 6th District thanks Goodlatte for his time in Congress

Peter Volosin is not assured of being the Democrat nominee in the 6th Congressional District – at least one other candidate has announced a bid – but he thanks outgoing Republican Representative Bob Goodlatte for his service – Goodlatte announced he will not run next year for a 14th term. Volosin is a planning consultant by trade. He believes that Goodlatte also thinks “its time for new energy and vision” in the 6th district.

