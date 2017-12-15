Delegate Sam Rasoul on state budget and other issues

Governor McAuliffe promises the last biennial budget proposal he will unveil on Monday will be the “strongest fiscal budget” in the state’s history, with significant funding for priorities like mental health and a teacher shortage. However Roanoke delegate Sam Rasoul is a bit more cautious about the General Assembly’s upcoming debate – calling it a “tight budget” cycle. Rasoul spoke live this morning on WFIR; hear a complete conversation with Roanoke’s Democratic delegate about a range of issues on the link that follows:

