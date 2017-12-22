Delegate-elect Chris Hurst breaks down his first-ever bill proposal

When former WDBJ7 anchor Chris Hurst defeated Delegate Joseph Yost in last month’s election, he made national headlines for unseating a three-term, NRA-backed Republican. But it wasn’t his first bout with country-wide recognition. In 2015, Channel 7 reporter Alison Parker and photojournalist Adam Ward were gunned down on live television – Hurst had been sharing a relationship and a home with Alison. He joined WFIR live, in studio to discuss his first-ever bill proposal and his legislative ambitions for the new year.

12-22 Chris Hurst Full Interview Web