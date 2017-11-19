Dead woman found in Bedford County

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 5:04 a.m. this morning Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from a person advising they had found a deceased body in the 17000 block of Forest Road. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies responded and located a deceased white female lying in a grassy area. Deputies also found a vehicle they believe belongs to her nearby. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play as a cause of death. Investigators are attempting to locate and notify next of kin.

The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause of death and for a positive identification.