Dead woman found in Bedford County

November 19th, 2017 | Written by:

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 5:04 a.m. this morning Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from a person advising they had found a deceased body in the 17000 block of Forest Road. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies responded and located a deceased white female lying in a grassy area. Deputies also found a vehicle they believe belongs to her nearby. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play as a cause of death. Investigators are attempting to locate and notify next of kin.

 The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause of death and for a positive identification.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test