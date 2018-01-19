Dawgs top scorer likes where team is headed

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are home at the Berglund Center tonight to face the Fayetteville Marksmen. Dawgs center Steve Mele is one of the top scorers in the Southern Professional Hockey League – he also likes where things are headed under new coach Dan Bremner. But Mele says he has nothing but respect for fired head coach Sam Ftorek, who was let go about a month ago. The two played minor league hockey together before Ftorek went into coaching. You can hear more from Steve Mele by clicking below.

1-18 Steve Mele conversation