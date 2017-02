The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are in the middle of a six-game road trip – they’ve been staying down on the Gulf Coast, with three games in a row scheduled at Pensacola. Head coach Sam Ftorek says they also took a trip to Biloxi Mississippi – where the franchise was formerly located. Hear our extended conversation (with WFIR’s Gene Marrano and Ftorek)

2-2 Sam Ftorek on the road-WEB