Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek on team’s play, releasing starting goaltender

He was an original Roanoke Rail Yard Dawg and a face of the franchise – but a few days ago starting goaltender Ryan DeMelo was released by head coach Sam Ftorek after the netminder’s spotty play in the team’s second season. The Rail Yard Dawgs signed another goalie – Matt Zenzola – who was the postseason MVP two years ago when his Pensacola team won the SPHL title. Listen below for a full length conversation with Ftorek – about the team and becoming an ECHL Hall of Famer.

12-13 Sam Ftorek convo-WEB