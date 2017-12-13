Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek on team’s play, releasing starting goaltender

December 13th, 2017 | Written by:

Sam Ftorek

He was an original Roanoke Rail Yard Dawg and a face of the franchise – but a few days ago starting goaltender Ryan DeMelo was released by head coach Sam Ftorek after the netminder’s spotty play in the team’s second season. The Rail Yard Dawgs signed another goalie – Matt Zenzola – who was the postseason MVP two years ago when his Pensacola team won the SPHL title. Listen below for a full length conversation with Ftorek – about the team and becoming an ECHL Hall of Famer.

12-13 Sam Ftorek convo-WEB

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test