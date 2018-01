The Roanoke Railyard Dawgs are home again at the Berglund Center tomorrow night to face a team they’ve seen a lot this season – Fayetteville. The Marksmen drubbed the Dawgs 4 to 1 in Fayetteville last Saturday. Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner says that should be a motivator. Last Friday at home however the Rail Yard Dawgs beat Fayetteville 5 to 2. Game time tomorrow night at the Berglund Center is 7:05. hear a complete conversation with Dan Bremner below:

